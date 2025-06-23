Welcome back to Watch Your Back!

It was a little over a week ago that millions of Americans shook off our collective funk and set out to protest the increasingly authoritarian Trump regime. Nothing has happened since then. Haha. God, what I’d give for a little downtime. Now we’re back at war in the Middle East. MAGA may still see a strong man when they look at dear leader. The rest of the world (starting with Bibi Netanyahu) sees a total putz. Perhaps Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s own Yoshitomo Nara kid, said it best at the G7:

The Iran debacle deserves its own newsletter, but for now, I want to discuss developments here in the US of A where our own evil geniuses continue to seize control behind the scenes. Elon Musk may be out of the spotlight for the moment, but he didn’t leave Washington empty-handed. Senator Elizabeth Warren compiled a handy overview of Elon’s personal haul from the 130 days he spent raiding government departments.

It’s bad. Real bad. Even worse, his DOGE minions stole American citizens’ most sensitive data. What do they know about each of us? Well, the New York Times made a list of all the data held in systems DOGE has attempted to access. It’s pretty much everything—from your gambling income and bank account number to your medical diagnoses and IP address. Oh, and guess what? They already have plans for it. According to the NYT:

“The Trump administration is now trying to connect the dots of that disparate information. Last month, President Trump signed an executive order calling for the ‘consolidation’ of these segregated records, raising the prospect of creating a kind of data trove about Americans that the government has never had before, and that members of the president’s own party have historically opposed.”

So let’s say, just for argument’s sake, that whoever is overseeing this new system has access to each citizen’s detailed profile. Maybe you have gambling debts, a STI, a history of psychiatric issues, crushing student loans, etc. Or maybe you’ve had an abortion. They’d never use this information for nefarious purposes, right? Right???

Perhaps it will make you feel better to know who’s been tapped to create this database. It’s Palantir, the data analysis and technology firm largely owned by . . . wait for it . . . Peter Thiel. Yes, the evil motherfucker who thinks it was a mistake to give women the right to vote is going to be collecting all of your private data. Getting nervous?

Anyone with access to this database will be able to track you. They will know where you go. How you spend your money. They will know about your health conditions and the medications you’re prescribed. I can’t imagine anyone in America wants this. But let’s focus for the moment on what it could mean for girls and women.

If you think our personal data cannot and will not be used against us, you haven’t been paying attention. In early May, a sheriff’s office in Texas accessed a network of 83,000 license plate readers across multiple states to search for a woman who had self-managed an abortion. Experts have been voicing concerns about the technology for years. Now we’re seeing it weaponized against us.

Not surprisingly, Texas is one of the states leading the way in using technology to keep tabs on our reproductive systems. Lawmakers there have introduced a bill that would allow authorities to test wastewater systems for traces of birth control pills and abortion medications. It’s the first step toward future environmental arguments against contraceptives and abortifacients. As Bridget Grumet writes in the Austin-American Statesman, “recognize that the overturning of Roe v. Wade was never the finish line, and those who wish to take child-bearing decisions out of your hands will be unrelentingly resourceful in their use of tools.”

Would now be a good time to remind you that Peter Thiel has invested in a company with a menstrual tracking app? As we discussed in an earlier newsletter, it seems an odd choice for a billionaire who doesn’t bother to hide his disdain for women, right?

But seriously, how much bleaker could it possibly get for women in the US? Let’s check the news. Trump just overturned the emergency abortion requirement for hospitals. That means even if an abortion is essential to save a woman’s life, hospitals are no longer required to perform the procedure. They’re free to let us die.

And then there’s the WTF-is-going-on-here-case of Adriana Smith. In February, Adriana suffered a stroke which left her brain dead. She was nine weeks pregnant at the time. (Here’s what 9-week pregnancy tissue looks like.) Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, (where Adriana worked as a nurse), defied her family’s fervent wishes and kept Adriana alive for almost FOUR MONTHS, until the fetus was delivered by emergency C-section. Her son, Chase, was one pound, thirteen ounces at birth and is in the NICU.

Will he survive? Was he able to receive everything he needed in utero? Will he be able to lead a normal life? No one knows. None of this was a consideration. Will the family be responsible for the astronomical medical bills, which are certain to be in the millions? A gofundme has been set up to help. A fucking gofundme. My heart goes out to Adriana and her family.

So, yeah. Things can get really, really bad. Let me put this in very clear terms:

An unholy alliance of zealots, techno fascists and conmen who treat women as vessels and do not GAF if we bleed out from a miscarriage are putting together a giant database that will allow the government (and private companies contracted by the government) to track our health, travel, finances and more. Authorities are already using existing technology to monitor everything from our license plates to our bodily excretions, and they are actively searching for ways to encroach upon our freedoms.

WHAT ARE WE GOING TO DO ABOUT ALL OF THIS?

We need to turn the techno fascists’ tools on them. First, by making them household names. Every woman (and likeminded man) on the planet should know what Peter Thiel looks like. Read up on Palantir, his company. Oh, and Alex Karp, Palantir’s creepy CEO. Curtis Yarvin, the techno fascists’ insane guru. (Am I wrong, or is this dude a complete moron?) Get to know them. And definitely tell them what you think if you see them.

I think they could all use a little more of what Elon got.

**Note: I meant to post this over the weekend, but I came down with a rather nasty case of food poisoning. Because we can track a woman’s license plate across the country, but we don’t do food safety anymore.**