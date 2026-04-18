Watch Your Back

Watch Your Back

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Beth Thompson's avatar
Beth Thompson
Apr 18

This needs to be posted above every urinal in every public men’s room in America.

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Linda A's avatar
Linda A
Apr 19

Do NOT forget Cerina Fairfax, a beloved dentist in Northern VA, who was murdered by her husband while the kids were in their home. He was formerly Virginia's LG and accused of sexual harassment. We're still reeling.

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