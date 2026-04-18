This one’s for all the heterosexual men out there. We’re going to a very dark place today. Gird your loins.

This was a shitty week for women who like men. I count myself among them. The idea that all feminists hate men is ridiculous. A few do (often for good reason). Most don’t. I’m fortunate to have had many exemplary men in my life, starting with my father, the greatest man who ever lived. (Don’t bother arguing. I will fight you.)

I really want to like the rest of you. I would love to live in a world in which everyone found their someone and lived happily ever after. And I honestly DGAF what “happily ever after” looks like for you. You want a lots of babies and homemade bread? There are plenty of women who are down for that. You want a woman who can bench press 200 and KO an ox? A partner who brings home the bacon and lets you fry it up in a pan? They’re out there. Thousands upon thousands of them. I promise.

Men—like women—are not a homogenous group. It’s fucking ridiculous to talk about “all men.” I get why that pisses you off. But here’s the problem: WOMEN DON’T KNOW WHO’S WHO. There is no way to look at a man and tell if he’s friend or foe.

There were (at least) three stories in the news this week that illustrate this conundrum and will explain why women ALWAYS CHOOSE THE FUCKING BEAR.

Two congressmen—one democrat and one republican—resigned over sexual assault accusations and/or abusive behavior that was apparently an open secret in Washington DC. The only people kept in the dark were voters and the women who became their prey. We’ll return to this in a moment.

CNN investigated a site visited by 62 MILLION MEN that functions as a “rape academy.” There, men learn which drugs can be used to sedate their wives. While the women are unconscious, their husbands rape them. Videos are often posted or live streamed on the site, where other men can pay to watch. Gisele Pelicot was the tip of the iceberg.

The New York Times ran a story about a phenomenon well known to the hiking and mountaineering community. A couple goes for a trek. The woman is injured and her partner abandons her—sometimes leaving her to die. (Occasionally, he kills her himself.) It’s so common there’s a fucking name for it. Alpine divorce.

Eric Swalwell always gave me the ick. But those last two really got to me.

I have a seventeen-year-old daughter. She already knows she can’t walk through a dark parking lot, accept an open drink from anyone with a penis, or jog with headphones. I guess we can add work for a congressman, get married, or go for a hike now. Is that right? Are you starting to understand why women are so fucking furious?

I know what you’re thinking. You’re one of the good guys. Yes, I’m sure you are. Despite stories like these, I truly believe the vast majority of men are not out to get us. But I’m afraid, going forward, you’ll have to prove it.

If that makes you angry, great. Focus that anger on your real enemies. A small percentage of the male population is making the rest of you look like shit. IT’S THEIR FAULT. Women have nothing to do with it.

So let’s go back to the “whisper networks” that allowed two predatory congressmen to flourish. The first thing we need to do is get rid of “open secrets.” Women don’t always know which men are dangerous. BUT YOU DO. Don’t you? You know what other men say when we’re not around. You know where they go online. Take a moment to think through your friends/relatives/colleagues. You probably have a good idea which ones are toxic. You want to be a good guy? Tell us.

1. Do not let bad behavior fly. Call it out. Teach your sons to do the same.

2. Warn women away from bad men.

3. Have our backs when something happens.

4. Treat men who abuse women as your personal enemies. Because they are.

You want the bear talk to stop? This is where to start. Do it for women. Do it for men. Do it for yourself and your kids. This shit needs to end now.