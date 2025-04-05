“I am, somehow, less interested in the weight and convolutions of Einstein’s brain than in the near certainty that people of equal talent have lived and died in cotton fields and sweatshops.”

Stephen Jay Gould

You’ve probably come across that quote on social media. It’s the sort of brain candy that Instagram bots send out when they’re feeling thirsty. While I wholeheartedly agree with Mr. Gould and the bots, I do have one quibble. The author seems to have forgotten the word “kitchens.” Interesting slip, don’t you think?

Here’s a little thought experiment. Let’s imagine that, over the course of human history, men and women had been given equal opportunity to learn. How different would the world be now if 50% of our species’ great minds hadn’t been denied education? What if women had been allowed to read, invent, experiment, and create? Where would humanity be today? What might we have achieved? Would we have world peace? Who the hell knows. But I can guarantee two things for certain—mammograms would be a lot more fun and childcare would be government funded.

But seriously—has anyone asked what gender equality does for a country’s GDP? As a matter of fact, the International Monetary Fund has! Their research, “suggests that narrowing the gender gap in labor markets could increase GDP in emerging markets and developing economies by almost 8%. The gains from fully closing the gender gap would be even higher, lifting GDP in those countries by 23% on average.” Hey! Not too shabby!

Okay, now, here’s another question to ponder: What if, at some point in the future, 50% of America’s greatest minds are denied the educational and employment opportunities that women in this country and others have worked so hard to access? What would that do to our GDP—and every other measure?

Those on the right love the word meritocracy, though they clearly don’t understand the concept. They seem to believe that if jobs, grants and college acceptances were handed out on the basis of merit, they would all go to “competent white men.” Countless commentators have pointed out how racist this is. And, ooooh boy, is it fucking racist. But let’s focus for one moment on the sexism and stupidity.

Today, women represent almost 60% of all college students—and we are significantly more likely to complete our college educations. According to Pew Research, in 2024, 47% of US women ages 25 to 34 had a bachelor’s degree, compared with 37% of men. This gap holds across EVERY ethnic group. Not sure where all those super competent white dudes have been hiding.

But wait—are those numbers the result of the dreaded DEI? Are women being given opportunities that men are denied!?! The answer to that is: LO-fucking-L. The fact is, colleges across the country have been lowering their standards to enroll more men. These days, it’s actually HARDER to get into universities as a woman. (By the way, you should click on that last link. When you’re done, here’s another.)

Now, I want to stop and make one thing crystal clear. Do I think women’s remarkable success is due to innate intellectual superiority? ABSOLUTELY.

Did you just gasp? I hope so. Because I said that to illustrate just how fucking stupid it is to suggest one GIANT group of people is inherently superior to another. No, I do not think women are smarter. The one thing I believe recent college enrollment numbers show for sure is that women are less likely to be lured off course by the siren songs of online porn and video games. If men want to be mad about this, I suggest they focus their rage at the tech bros who’ve hacked the male mind and (thankfully) don’t find women very interesting. But that’s the subject of another newsletter.

For now, let’s just accept the obvious. Turns out when women are allowed to learn, we are very, very good at it. Women are now the majority of medical school students and graduates. Women invented CRISPR. A woman won the Nobel prize for her contributions to the COVID vaccine. Letitia James is a woman, and she deserves her own statue in New York Harbor. I could go on, but I suspect I’m preaching to the choir here. I just thought I’d throw out a few fun facts before I got to the kicker:

This moron thinks we should stay home. And he isn’t alone. Far from it. This is Scott Yenor, a professor who believes that too many women attend universities, which he calls, “citadels of our gynecocracy.” Here’s the money quote: “If we want a great nation, we should be preparing young women to become mothers, not finding every reason for young women to delay motherhood until they are established in a career or sufficiently independent.”

Scott’s been in the news lately because he was just appointed to be chair of the University of West Florida Board of Trustees by everyone’s least favorite wannabe fascist president, Ron DeSantis. (Btw, if you’ve ever wondered why so many of these assholes hate women, the picture above should help answer that question.)

Why are Scott and his “ideas” so popular these days? I dunno if you’ve heard (ha), but women around the world are having fewer babies. If you spend a lot of time thinking about climate change, you might imagine this is a GOOD thing. The zealots and oligarchs currently running this country would beg to differ. The oligarchs need workers to keep their factories running. And the zealots see the population decline as a huge opportunity to get all those degree-seeking women back in the kitchen.

No, I’m not exaggerating. The right plans to use this “crisis” to “encourage” women to devote their most fertile years to homemaking rather than college. Don’t take my word for it. The Heritage Foundation looked into the population decline, and here are their three takeaways:

The decline in the number of children that Americans are having is driven primarily by values, priorities, and government policies.

Government subsidies for higher education and credentialism are exacerbating the decline by providing incentives to delay or forego family formation.

Ending higher education subsidies and offering school choices that include religious education should be viewed as key pro-fertility policies.

You get that? They’re using this bullshit crisis to argue for ending educational subsidies and pushing religious education, thereby encouraging “Americans” (ahem, women) to stay home and breed. “Yeah right,” say the skeptics. “How would they even go about accomplishing such an outlandish goal?” Well, a good place to start would be abolishing the Department of Education, which was created to ensure all Americans have equal access to education.

Oh my. And now that these scary zealots are so close to shuttering the DOE, what could possibly be next? If you read last week’s newsletter, you’d know “what’s next” is a national abortion ban and contraception restrictions.

Looking for a headline that will send chills down your spine? How about this one?

Project 2025 Group Says US Women 'Ripe' For Population Baby Boom

Scott and his friends think you’re “ripe,” ladies.

The “Project 2025 group” is the Heritage Foundation, of course. And here’s my favorite quote from the article, "If the desire for children among women soon to enter their peak childbearing years has not diminished relative to past cohorts, public policies aimed at helping couples achieve their desired fertility could have their greatest impact if implemented now and over the next 10 years."

Pretty fucking sinister, am I right? And just like this tariffs nightmare, their “public policies” are likely to be worse than reasonable folks like us can imagine.

But hey, there’s always an upside, right? I, for one, look forward to having more “competent white men” running the country, discussing national secrets on Signal and sending global markets into a tailspin.

SO WHAT ARE WE GOING TO DO THIS WEEK?