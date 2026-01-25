This month, we have watched graphic videos in which masked ICE officers murder innocent people. Both Renee Good and Alex Pretti were American citizens exercising rights protected by the US Constitution for 238 years.

Daycares are being raided. Five-year-old kids have been taken by men with guns. A disabled woman driving to a doctor appointment was stopped by ICE and dragged from her car. ICE officers have repeatedly gassed and beaten protestors in violation of law and court order. God only knows what they’ve done when there were no cameras around to record them.

I keep hearing talk of civil war, but that’s bullshit. Only one side in this fight has the right to call themselves Americans.

The Minnesotans documenting ICE’s rampage through the city of Minneapolis are the best of America. They are heroes, every one of them. These people are literally risking their lives to protect their neighbors and defend their country. It was -200000 degrees in Minneapolis yesterday, and they were out marching in the streets. I look at the people of Minnesota and I see the America we always aspired to be: courageous, righteous, proud. It’s an America a lot of us feared we’d lost. I am so goddamned grateful to you all.

Can you imagine what would be happening in Minneapolis without them?

These American heroes are up against an invading army of poorly vetted, undertrained goons who’ve been given free rein to terrorize immigrants and citizens—but don’t have the guts to show their fucking faces. Their presence on our streets, the masks on their faces, the depravity of their actions—there is nothing remotely American about any of it. Yet they have the unmitigated gall to fly our flag.

And when they murder one of us, their bosses stand in front of television cameras and lie to the world. Lies so obvious, so easily disproven, that it’s clear they have no respect whatsoever for the American people. There’s no accountability. No professionalism. No shame.

Here’s what the Department of Homeland Security posted in the aftermath of Alex Pretti’s murder. See if you can find a single shred of truth in it. This is official communication from the US government, and it contains nothing but lies.

So it’s time to ask yourself: what kind of American are you? Unlike Jesse Plemons’ character in the meme up top, nobody cares about your political affiliation. That shit makes no difference. Are you one of the people defending this country—or are you with the impostors trying to tear it apart?

If you are a real American, it is your duty to speak out. Now. Make your voice heard. Shout as loud as you can. No one’s asking you to put your life on the line—or march in arctic temperatures. Yet. If you start shouting now, you might never have to.