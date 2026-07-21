Our culture has always been deeply ambivalent when it comes to teenage girls. On paper, they’re children. But we’ve seen them portrayed as sirens, mean girls, and monsters—often by actors well into their twenties. The age of consent varies from state to state—as does the legal age of marriage. They’re exploited by tech companies, victimized by deepfakes, and denied justice at every turn.

My question today is simple. Are teen girls fair game?

Last week, I stumbled across a post on Instagram—a reaction video in which a British author listens to a dozen American girls with strong Southern accents announce where they’ll be going to college. While I wonder if the author’s UK followers would have been equally amused if she’d lampooned regional British accents, the post itself wasn’t the issue. It was the comments that set my hair on fire.

These were seventeen and eighteen-year-old girls who looked and acted like any other girls their age. They said nothing but the name of the university they’d be attending. They did nothing—and wore nothing—to indicate their political leanings. Most were too young to have voted for anyone in the past.

And yet hundreds (perhaps thousands) of adults busted ass to the comments to call these young women stupid, suggest their “daddies” were wasting money on their education, and accuse the girls of being racist/overprivileged/ignorant. All because a bunch of ordinary teenagers with accents had the gall to film a video.

I made a resolution a while back to avoid arguing with assholes on social media. Here’s what made me rip that shit up and go on a rampage. The worst comments I read came from middle aged women like myself whose profiles suggested they leaned left politically. What the fuck?

Why did grown-ass women feel perfectly comfortable taking pot shots at a bunch of teens? I have a few theories. Many are not very flattering. The most charitable explanation I could come up with is this: All women were once teenage girls. We all remember how mature we felt at the time. We may have looked like adults. We likely did adult things.

I suppose that view could stick with you—unless, as a grown-ass woman, you spend time with a teenage girl. She might be a daughter, a niece, or a student. Whatever the case, if you know a teenage girl well, you know one thing for certain: she is NOT an adult. And if you’re anything like me, this revelation may lead you to look back on your own youth in horror.

There’s plenty of science that tells us teens aren’t adults, and I’m sure you’ve heard it all. The teenage brain isn’t fully developed. They lack impulse control. All those hormones can make them really bitchy. (Oh my god are they bitchy.) Perhaps equally important, but less discussed, they lack the knowledge and experience that older women rely on to stay safe. They don’t recognize red flags. They haven’t developed the spidey sense that tells us not to park next to unmarked white vans. (DON’T DO IT!) And they certainly don’t realize that making a silly little video could expose them to the very worst of humanity.

GIVEN ALL THIS, TEENAGE GIRLS ARE NOT FAIR GAME

If women can’t agree on that, our girls are in serious trouble.

Society’s ambivalence toward teenage girls leads to horrifying consequences. It’s the reason judges let rapists off with a slap on the wrist. It’s why Matt Gaetz was able bring a seventeen-year-old girl as a date (ahem: victim) to Tucker Carlson’s house for dinner. According to Gaetz, Tucker’s wife was also there. (Pull that shit at my house and see what happens.) It’s why Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t shunned by polite society after he was convicted of “soliciting prostitution from someone under the age of 18.”

Did you catch that? The ambivalence is written right into the legal code. Allow me to correct it. There’s no such thing as an underage prostitute, dammit. Nor can Andrew Tate “have sex with” a 15-year-old—something The New York Times has trouble remembering.

And all too often, the ambivalence turns deadly. When we hop online and tell the world that we don’t give a shit about teenage girls, the predators out there are listening. Don’t give them an excuse.

Speaking of which . . . For those of you who are wondering why I illustrated this with a pic of Tracy Flick, go back and watch Election as an adult. It wasn’t until I was the mother of a teenage girl that I realized it’s a fucking horror movie.

Oh, and one final word on Southern accents. If you think having an accent is a sure sign someone is racist, you need to step out of your bubble. When I was growing up in NC, my best friend had an accent so thick you could slice it. And I promise y’all—I’ve never known anyone who loved punching Nazis as much as she did.