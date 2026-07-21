Watch Your Back

Watch Your Back

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Angie Miale's avatar
Angie Miale
Jul 21

Amen!! You always know how to get my blood boiling (complimentary).

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K M McIntyre's avatar
K M McIntyre
7d

You always get my mind churning, and my anger riled! But, as always, it's a good thing. Too many people become apathetic simply out of exhaustion. I don't have a daughter, but I'm a biological aunt and a chosen auntie, and you bet your ass I carry a flaming torch for them.

Just like you, I am DISGUSTED by the older women who seem to think that having been a girl once entitles them to rip on girls today. We grew up with movies like Heathers and Cruel Intentions, teen 'idols' who wore scraps of clothing on starved bodies and were pitted against one another because their studios and agents thought it was good press, and more. We LIVED it. So why are so many grown women comfortable heaping it on girls now? They all need a serious check-in with their inner Spice Girls.

In a world full of Earls, we need to be the best Maryannes and Wandas we can be.

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