Watch Your Back

Neural Foundry
Jan 17

The 30-40-30 rule is basically repackaging the old diffusion of innovations curve, but applied to moral reasoning instead of tech adoption. What makes this argument effective isnt the math (which is rough at best), it's the strategic shift from defense to offense. I've noticed this alot in organizing work: groups that spend energy converting the unconvertable tend to burn out, while those that mobilize the persuadable middle actually build momentum. The approval rating flip is the perfect example of how framing determines whether people feel defeated or energized by the exact same number.

Girl
7dEdited

Despite saying I believe the Umpa Loopa was only elected thru ballet box burnings, intimidation tactics, etc…I’ve still found it difficult to truly FEEL that’s true. This is in large part due to some rather shocking encounters with many ppl in the military, having to cut off lifelong friends/family lost to MAGA, and the echo chamber of fear my algorithm feeds me on a daily basis. So for me it’s only JUST begun to sink in that a majority of Americans feel the same way I do about ALL of it! Waking up to this fact has made me feel simultaneously hopeful and terrified about the battle we have ahead.

