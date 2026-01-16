This morning I read Michelle Goldberg’s latest piece in the Times, “The Right is Furious with Liberal White Women.” (Hahahaha.) Apparently, they refer to us as AWFLs (Affluent White Female Liberals). Get me that t-shirt, stat! As I was scrolling through the comments, I came across this from a gentleman in CT, regarding the murder of Renee Good:

I read riffs on this same sentiment countless times a day. Lefties of one sort or another lamenting the fact that a percentage of their fellow Americans either condone or actively support the horrific shit we’re now seeing on a daily basis.

I’d like to point something out:

30% is a minority.

70% is a very large majority. In fact, it is what’s known as a “supermajority.”

A two-thirds supermajority in Congress can override presidential vetoes and propose amendments to the Constitution. If you have a 70% supermajority, you get BIG IMPORTANT stuff done. You DO NOT spend your time worrying or whining about the other 30%.

My friends, I ask you: WHY, WHY, WHY do we keep talking about these fuckwits?

Some people are stupid. Some people are shitty human beings. Anyone who didn’t figure this out by the second grade belongs in that first group. There is no argument we can make that will change these people’s minds or behavior. None. There is no video we can show them that will inspire them to see the error of their ways. None. Accept that fact. Now, move on.

Having observed my fellow human beings for over half a century, I have come to believe in the 30-40-30 rule. It is utterly unscientific and yet, (I feel), absolutely indisputable. Here’s how it goes. I believe roughly 30% of humans are terrible, for one reason or another. 30% are fucking great. And the remaining 40% are just meh.

If you accept the 30-40-30 rule, that means most of the good and meh people are already in wild agreement when it comes to the murder of Renee Good and other issues (like Greenland and the government guaranteeing health care). It should be obvious to all that it’s time to get to work. But instead of focusing on this fact, we insist on shining a spotlight on the same small group of people who will never change their minds.

I understand how we all fall into this mode of thinking. Negative framing is almost impossible to escape. For example, I’m sure you’ve heard that (as of 1-16-26) Trump has a 42% average approval rating. We can sit here and feel terrible about that 42%. We can pen countless hand-wringing thought pieces on how that number should be lower. Or we could focus on the 58% OF AMERICANS WHO DISAPPROVE. FFS, can we all get a grip?

You know who would never waste their time worrying about the hearts and minds of a minority of Americans? The GOP and the current administration.

Every chance we get, we need to remind America that WE ARE THE MAJORITY. If there is a fight, we will win it. When the next election comes, we will kick ass. And for God’s sake, stop saying, “they’ll get away with it.” From now on, with every post, every comment, every conversation, tell them we’ll make sure that they won’t.

That “immunity” the ICE agents think they have? Gone. The wide-scale corruption? Prosecuted. Greenland? Returned. The ballroom? Demolished. Those who think they’re untouchable? LOL. I want to hear more people and politicians talking about what’s going to happen when the REAL moral majority takes America back.