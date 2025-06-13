Welcome back! This is my first newsletter in a while, and it’s going to be a short one. We have a lot to talk about, and I’ll get to that next week. For now, there’s one thing we all need to do. Get out of the house and go to a protest!!! Tomorrow, June 14th, people all over America will gather together to make our voices heard. They’re calling it NO KINGS DAY. I’m sure you’ve heard about it. I will be out there, come hell or high water, even though I absolutely hate crowds, despise loud noises, and constantly worry about having to pee. If I can overcome my (many) neuroses for the sake of the United States of America, so can you!!! No excuses!!!

250 years ago, the founders of this country rose up to give a mad king the boot. Two and a half centuries later, we’re still trying to live up to our promise. It hasn’t been easy. Did anyone think it would be? Democracy is WORK, y’all. It’s been a constant battle against the enemies of freedom—both foreign and domestic. But though it sometimes seems like progress stalls, we keep pushing forward. Cause we’re fucking Americans. We kicked Hitler’s ass. I think we can handle a demented, orange wannabe dictator, don’t you?

That’s not to say the situation isn’t dire. Everything we hold dear is in danger. Here are just a few of the things we’ll be marching for tomorrow:

Habeas Corpus

Birthright Citizenship

Control of Our Own Bodies

The Freedom to Marry the People We Love

The Right to Read Any Goddamn Book We Choose

The Constitution

The Rule of Law

Common Fucking Decency

I understand the anger that’s out there. Believe me, I feel it. But we must keep these protests peaceful. Why? We need the whole country to join us.

I’ll end with some wise words from Peter Coyote. Please imagine them read in his super sexy documentary voice:

A protest is an invitation to a better world. It’s a ceremony. No one accepts a ceremonial invitation when they’re being screamed at. More important you have to know who the real audience of the protests. The audience is NEVER the police, the politicians, the Board of supervisors, The Congress, etc. The audience is always the American people, who are trying to decide who they can trust; who will not embarrass them. If you win them, you win power at the box office and power to make positive change. Everything else is a waste.

Read the rest here. He’s absolutely right.

Let’s do this.

Also, before I go, fuck that stupid birthday parade. We have homeless veterans, and that asshole is spending hundreds of millions on this dictator crap? That’s enough to get me marching right there.

See you soon. Promise!