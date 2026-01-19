A Note to the US Media on MLK Jr. Day (particularly The New York Times):

The front page of the New York Times at 9am on 1-19-26

For a couple of years, I flew every week for work. I’d never been a nervous flier, but spending that amount of time in the air felt like pushing my luck. (As you may have guessed, I’ve never been a mathematician, either.) I tried lots of different coping mechanisms (okay, Xanax) until I finally found one that worked. Instead of listening for unusual sounds or attempting to diagnose every dip in altitude, I outsourced my vigilance to the flight attendants. I would watch them, and if they panicked, I’d panic. Until then, I’d sit back and enjoy the flight.

It made sense. Flight attendants have access to information that the rest of us don’t. They’ve logged more hours in the air than any diamond platinum frequent flier. They know which bumps and clicks are normal, and which should make your sphincter tighten. If the plane is headed for a crash, you can be absolutely, 100% confident they’ll let you know.

You—the reporters, editors, and HEADLINE WRITERS of our nation’s media outlets—you are America’s flight attendants. We all have jobs that need to be done. While the rest of us are out building shit or cleaning toilets or writing books about witches, it’s your job to keep your eyes open and let us know what’s going on. You have access to information we don’t. So we trust you to tell us when it’s time to panic. You failed in 2024 to make it clear to Americans how unbelievably disastrous a second Trump administration would be. And you are letting us all down once again.

America is about to crash into a mountain. Our leader has lost his fucking mind. Every single one of you knows this is fact, not opinion. An honest analysis of any of his recent speeches or posts would lead to this conclusion. It would take all afternoon to list the irreparable damage Trump is inflicting on this country. So let’s focus for now on Greenland.

If the United States invades Greenland, it will destroy us. Yes, at one point a long time ago, we all wrote it off as a joke. An impossibility. It is very, very clear now that the president is serious. IT IS YOUR JOB to tell everyone in this country what will happen if Trump orders an invasion. The US will instantly become a pariah state. Like Iran. Or North Korea. Our allies will become our enemies. (There goes that dream trip to Paris, Jess. And those distant cousins in Ireland probably won’t be so happy to see you at the pub, Kev.) Treaties that have kept us safe for 75 years will go up in smoke. We will all suffer unimaginable economic harm. And that’s just the beginning.

THREATENING GREENLAND IS PROOF OF INSANITY. There it is. You don’t need any more evidence. None. Our mad king is on the verge of destroying us

But when I peruse the front page of the New York Times, I get no sense of this. Yes, some opinion writers are sounding the alarm in smaller point font. But the news headlines? They feel like business as usual. As the number of dependable news outlets continues to dwindle (so long WaPo and CBS), we need you to step the fuck up. (Yes, my progressive friends, I’m aware the NYT has always had issues.) Instead, the Times is quickly becoming the Chuck Schumer of media outlets—out of touch and spinless.

If it feels like I’m picking on the Times, I am. Because where the hell is everyone else? Who out there (aside from Substack) is figuring out how to get accurate information to average Americans? You all act like Rupert Murdoch is some kind of wizard. Want to know the trick? MAKE NEWS ENTERTAINING. There, I solved the problem. Oh, and I hear people love conspiracy theories. There’s real shit going on right now that makes QANON sound like Sesame Street.

I’ll end with this: If this country is going to survive, we need a large percentage of Americans to get up and out like the people of Minneapolis. (Proud of you guys!) The role of the media is to tell just how dangerous the situation has become. DO YOUR JOB!