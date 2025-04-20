THE WINTER IS OVER. SPRING HAS SPRUNG. THE RESISTANCE IS EMERGING ONCE MORE.

Welcome back to Watch Your Back! I wish you all a happy Easter, a blessed (belated) Passover and a joyous SPRING. This is a fucking magical time of year, is it not? The ice melts. The ground thaws. Here in NYC our miniature deer (often mistaken for rats) begin to emerge. Our gorgeous Easter pigeons leave us eggs in strange places. Things that only weeks ago appeared to be totally lifeless (like the Democratic party) suddenly begin to bloom.

I honestly don’t think I could have waited another week. Can you believe the election was a little over six months ago? I swear, the first ninety days of the second Trump administration lasted thirty years. Of course, the Project 2025 dudes planned it this way, you know. They intended to traumatize the country. That was the PLAN. Then our mad king added DOGE and tariffs to the mix—and topped it off with some very creepy, unwanted overtures toward Canada and Greenland. The result has been a shitshow that has stunned the world. Every day, we’ve woken up to some new outrage or act of cruelty. A lot of us have chosen to crawl back into our burrows and hibernate.

IT'S TIME TO WAKE UP! THERE ARE NEW SIGNS OF LIFE EVERYWHERE YOU LOOK!

Democrats are finally showing some intestinal fortitude. Cory Booker spoke for 25 hours straight without peeing. (Or did he?) Maryland Senator Chris Van Holland went to El Salvador to find Kilmar Ábrego García. Wonder Twins Bernie Sanders and AOC are drawing enormous crowds in places like Missoula. (And it looks like AOC will run against my personal bête noir, Chuck the nebbish Schumer.)

Protests are gearing up. Americans were in the streets yesterday protesting literally everything about the Trump administration. I was pleased to see they found JD’s house. (Yes, I wholeheartedly approve. That shameless fraud deserves no peace.) And the few Republican senators and congresspeople with the guts to hold town halls have been facing some VERY angry constituents.

Tesla sales have tanked around the world. Hahahahahahahahahaha. Q1 earnings will be announced on Tuesday. I have a bottle of champagne chilling for the occasion .

Harvard announced it’s fighting back. As depressing as it is that my own alma mater chose to capitulate (for now), I was thrilled to see our most famous university (and the Big 10) stand up to Trump. Imagine what could happen if ALL of our universities joined forces. I, for one, would love to have the smart people on our side.

The judiciary has not been cowed. Even the notoriously conservative Supreme Court is getting pissed AF. I happen to think a showdown between the Supreme Court and the administration could be very interesting. Here’s something to ponder: If Trump decides to ignore the Supreme Court ruling on Kilmar Abrego Garcia (among other things), what will that mean for the ruling that made him immune from prosecution? Also, he’s only immune from prosecution for “official acts.” Who gets to decide what acts are “official?” Why, the Supreme Court, of course. Hmmmmmm.

The tariffs have gotten everyone’s attention. I am not rooting for the economy to crash. Far from it. But financial pain has a way of breaking through all the bullshit. Even the Fox News audience is paying attention now. And let’s be very clear—the pain has not even begun for most Americans yet. It will soon. And when it does, those who voted for him will finally learn that . . .

Trump betrays everyone in the end. It doesn’t matter how much you love him. Just look at Giuliani and the My Pillow dude—both broke and alone. Hahahahahaha. And it doesn’t matter how many times you kiss his boots. Mark Zuckerberg humiliated himself for Trump. He even shelled out bucks for our first corporate-sponsored White House easter egg roll (WTF?) and Meta’s STILL going to get its ass handed to it in federal court.

THIS IS ONLY THE BEGINNING.

But keep in mind, it may feel like three centuries have passed since the inauguration, but it’s only been three months. As an extremely impatient person, I’m trying very hard to manage my expectations. Here’s how I’m doing it:

1. I’m not going to wait for Trump voters to say they’ve “changed their minds.” And I’m not interested in any more New York Times focus groups with “independent voters.” If someone voted for Trump in 2024, they either didn’t read the news, didn’t care about the news, or couldn’t interpret the news. None of that has changed in the last 90 days. These people will need to suffer personally and/or financially before they change their minds—or admit to the New York Times that they have. That day will come. We all have better things to do than wait for it.

2. However . . . you won’t hear me say Trump voters will “never change” or “never learn.” I see this sentiment expressed a thousand times a day across social media, and it drives me insane. “Trump Voters” are not a homogenous group any more than “Women” or “Latinos.” Whenever I hear someone claim that seventy million people all hold the same beliefs and behave in the same ways, I immediately tune out. Because it’s fucking dumb. Some Trump voters won’t learn. Some will.

Also—and this is key—we need to give people the space to learn, change and evolve. This isn’t about being “nice.” It’s about acknowledging that all humans are flawed. But more importantly, it’s about winning elections. We have some coming up in 2026 that may literally determine the fate of the world, and we need all the allies we can get.

3. I will start investigating people who insist “Trump and his cronies will just get away with it,” or “nothing’s going to make a difference” because I’m certain they must be Russian agents. At this point, I can’t imagine any other excuse for this defeatist bullshit. If we say they’ll get away with it, WE MAKE IT POSSIBLE. We’re encouraging them to give it a go. Instead, how about saying, “they won’t get away with it” or “as God is my witness, I will do everything in my power to ensure these miscreants are punished and justice is served.” You get the idea.

4. I will not assume that all people from red states are MAGA. The other day, I came across an IG post by a farmer in Western North Carolina talking about a program that had lost federal funding. The comment section was filled with “you voted for this!” If these commenters knew a fucking thing about WNC, they would have seen that the farmer was from the bluest county in the state. He was polite enough to inform them that he hadn’t voted for Trump. But even if he had—is this how we’re going to win elections? When I see someone who seems ready to come over to our side, I’m going to lend them a hand.

SO WHAT ARE WE GOING TO DO THIS WEEK?

1. Show our support for all the Democrats who are getting off their asses and fighting. Send them a note! Praise them on social media. This is how movements start.

2. Get out and protest. Now that the weather is nice, there’s no excuse to stay home. And let’s be honest, you need the Vitamin D.

3. Repeat the words “they won’t get away with it” until you believe them way down deep in your soul. Tell everyone who will listen. Then do everything in your power to make your prophesy come true.

4. Have fun. I’m going to write about this soon, but we need joy and mischief and comradery more than ever right now. There’s so much good trouble we can cause without breaking a single law. This spring is a great time to start.