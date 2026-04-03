Let’s talk traitors. Judas, Brutus, Fredo Corleone. These names will always be synonymous with treachery. At some point, we’ve all been betrayed by someone we thought we could trust. That’s why there’s nothing more satisfying than watching a backstabbing rat get their just deserts. Dante sentenced them to eternity in the deepest part of hell. Tony Soprano dumped their corpses off coast of New Jersey.

It’s time to add another name to our list of traitors. Pam Fucking Bondi. Pam Bondi is a traitor to women and girls. She and Ghislaine Maxwell deserve eternal infamy for their crimes. Maxwell lured girls into Epstein’s web by offering them a false sense of security. Bondi did everything in her power to ensure the abusers were able to act with impunity. They both deserve to rot in hell.

As Attorney General of the United States, Pam Bondi had access to the full, unredacted Epstein files—the pictures, videos, and victim statements—for well over a year. This woman saw horrific evidence of girls being abused and assaulted. And she didn’t just turn away—she HID THE EVIDENCE for her own political gain.

Let’s be blunt. Pam Bondi knows which wealthy men raped girls. She also knows the extent of the president’s involvement. Until yesterday, Bondi was the top law enforcement official in this country. She was entrusted with a sacred duty: to seek justice for all who’ve been injured. Instead, she let pedophiles and rapists remain free.

I want you to ask yourself this question: Who does something like that? It’s such a simple question that we often don’t bother to ask. But think about it. What kind of person covers up the sexual abuse of young girls? Whatever term you choose: monster, sociopath, evil fucking bitch, I hope we can all agree Pam Bondi should never have another moment of peace. She should be heckled at the airport, denied service at restaurants, and publicly shamed anytime she steps out her front door.

Bondi has more than pedophiles to answer for, of course. Her list of crimes is long. The damage she inflicted on the Department of Justice may take a generation or more to repair. And she did it all to please a man who showed her no loyalty in the end. Now, Bondi has her friends talking to the New York Times about how much it hurts that she was that she wasn’t allowed a more graceful exit.

I have a message for Pam Bondi: Your suffering has just begun. You think Trump will pardon you for your crimes? Hahaha. One day soon, your ass is going to jail.