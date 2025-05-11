HURRY UP AND EAT YOUR CAKE. YOU’RE GONNA HAVE TO SAVE THE WORLD.

Welcome back to Watch Your Back! And happy Mother’s Day! I know we’ve all been watching out for America’s women and girls, but today I’d like to talk a bit about boys. (We’re going to go dark for a minute, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel.)

Why are boys falling behind academically? Why are young men, once so liberal, now leaning to the right (and often falling headfirst into fascism)? Why are males of all ages so terribly lonely? Why are they more susceptible to addiction and suicide?

The media keeps posing these questions like they’re the big, unsolved mysteries of the universe. Answering them will require scientific studies! And anthropologists! And thousands of podcasters! But I’m pretty sure we all know what’s going on. As with any societal shift, there are countless factors involved. But the biggest one is staring us all right in the face. No, literally. You’re looking at it right now.

Over the past thirty years, sociopathic tech bros have systematically hacked the male mind. They have done so knowing full well the harm they could cause. They did it anyway. Cause, you know, $$$.

HERE’S WHAT THE TECH WORLD HAS SOLD YOUNG MEN

Video games that keep them alone in a dark room shooting people in the face.

Porn that’s often dehumanizing (a popular tag) and bears little resemblance to real world sex.

Influencers who construct Potemkin fantasy worlds filled with jewel-colored Lambos and barely legal models.

Algorithms that send them racing down slip ‘n slides of fear, hatred and conspiracy.

Social media that lets them voice hate-filled thoughts anonymously—and connect with others who agree.

Online dating apps that reward the most superficially appealing of our species and humiliate everyone else.

Bots, trolls and bad actors that amplify the worst of the worst.

The tech world is isolating young males from the rest of humanity, alienating them from the opposite sex, depriving them of meaningful relationships, and feeding them mind crack all day, every day. The tech bros have our boys hooked up to the matrix. And they’re making billions off their suffering.

(If you want see what the tech world does to people, look no further than Elon Musk, who’s clearly hooked on his own supply, among other things. Let’s be honest, dude’s always been touched. But post-X he’s Baron Harkonnen. Pasty and unhealthy. Paranoid and cruel—and yet somehow also pathetic and whiny. Not long ago, people compared him to Tony Stark. Now he’s a global pariah who asks random women he meets on Twitter—yeah, Twitter—to give birth to his offspring. He’s a walking cautionary tale.)

I digress. Why have the tech bros been so successful at preying on young men? Because they were (until very recently in many cases) young men themselves. They know their market. Fortunately, they aren’t quite as familiar with women. They did everything they could to keep us out of their coding and VC clubhouses, and (as I mentioned in my last newsletter) they just don’t find us very interesting. So while we, too, have suffered at the hands of assholes like Mark Zuckerberg, we’ve been spared the worst. Until now.

Back when I was still talking shit on social media (I save it all for Substack now), I could practically hear the eyerolls every time I brought up the subject of boys. I am perfectly aware of the challenges that women and girls face in America (hence this newsletter). However, I am of the opinion that one can be a passionate feminist AND care deeply about the welfare of men and boys. But even those who don’t really give a damn need to start. Cause we’re all in serious trouble.

Con men and supremacists have smelled the blood in the water. They see isolated, lonely, socially inept young men whose pockets they can pick, whose minds they can hijack and whose bodies they’ll control like that fungus in The Last of Us. All they need to unite and inspire their army of incels is a common enemy. Guess who they’ve chosen! That’s right. They’re turning the boys against us.

It’s a classic misdirect. Divert attention from those responsible for immiseration—and focus rage on another group. It’s the same thing the right wing has been doing to immigrants and poor people for decades. But many in the manosphere now seen an opportunity to profit by uniting men against women. Women are inferior, they tell their young recruits, and the world was better back in the days when women did as they were told. (The fact that those halcyon days were all pre-Internet doesn’t get as much attention.)

There’s been a lot written about misogynist douchebags like Andrew Tate. Yes, they’re fucking vile. And they seem to be everywhere. But people like Tate have always existed. Until the 21st century, their influence was limited. So go ahead and hate him. In fact, I encourage it. But the bigger villains are the people whose businesses profit from beaming his bullshit right into our children’s heads. I don’t need to tell you who they are. You already know their names.

So how on earth are we going to win the battle against billionaires and big tech?

Do you remember that movie Signs? You know, one about the aliens who are destroying our planet until Mel Gibson (ha) discovers they have an Achilles’ heel—one so simple and commonplace that humanity is able to triumph? I think the answer to our current woes may be equally ubiquitous.

IT’S US. The mothers, aunties, and family friends of America. We are the solution. As are all the great dads (like mine).

Let’s focus on the biggest bad guys. They’re easy to identify. They’re the ones with the billions.

Protect the young. Delay exposure to the Internet and social media as long as possible.

Set up parental controls on EVERYTHING. Few platforms are safe from hate.

Support efforts to ban phones in schools.

Fight Section 230 with everything you’ve got.

Regularly expose kids to sunlight and grass.

Encourage (hell, insist) on participation in sports and/or clubs.

Most importantly, if you see a lonely kid, REACH OUT. Human contact is the best antidote.

There are a million more things we can do, but you get the point. Let’s pull the fucking plug, Moms of America. The fate of humanity depends on us. As usual.