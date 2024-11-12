Welcome! Starting now, those of us in blue state, cities and dots have to look out for each other. We need to pay attention, spread the word, and respond quickly when necessary. But how the hell are we supposed to do any of that when our media is clearly broken—and our attention is pulled in too many different directions? If you’re anything like me, you often feel overwhelmed and paralyzed by the sheer scope of the threats facing our communities.

That’s why I’ve been working on a plan to help us gather reliable information, focus our attention, and know when to act. I’m starting small, with this Substack newsletter called WATCH YOUR BACK: Looking Out for America’s Women and Girls. It’s going to focus on reproductive rights, violence against women, and sex-based discrimination—and offer unbiased facts, links to in-depth information, and actions to take.

Once the newsletter is up and running, I’ll be looking for volunteers to launch additional newsletters under the WATCH YOUR BACK umbrella. Each should focus on a vulnerable group, such as LGBTQ, Black/brown Women, booklovers (censorship), etc. All newsletters will be complied by insiders from the community they cover.

Readers of WATCH YOUR BACK newsletters will be encouraged to PICK ONE TO THREE SUBJECTS to follow. You will not be able to do justice to more. We’ll know from subscriptions how many people are focused on each individual subject, and we’ll ensure each newsletter has an ample number of readers.

More information on how all of this will work will be posted soon, and the first WATCH YOUR BACK newsletter will be out shortly after that. It’s going to feel super scrappy at first. Please bear with me. Suggestions and comments are appreciated—especially from those who know Substack well. Hopefully by the new year, we’ll be ready to begin expanding our coverage!

Let’s do this.