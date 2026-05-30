When discussing America’s upcoming elections, I’m sure you’ve heard the phrase “vote like humanity depends on it.” You probably encountered the same phrase back in 2020 and 2024. It wasn’t hyperbole then. The difference this time is simple: 2026 may be our last chance.

Tech oligarchs are spending hundreds of millions of dollars to influence our elections. They are buying an army of politicians to fight any and all regulations governing the development of AI and the construction of data centers. They want to own the future. Think that’s bad? It gets worse. The future they envision does not have us in it.

Americans don’t ask much of our political and economic leaders these days. We have pedophiles running companies and hedge funds. Felons in the Oval Office. Fox News hosts directing the military. And yet there’s one assumption we continue make: that those in charge are pro-human. I’m increasingly convinced that the biggest names in tech are neither sane nor particularly interested in saving our species. The future of our world is in some extremely dangerous hands.

Let’s start with a simple question. Say you develop a revolutionary new technology. Would you use it to . . .

A. Replace human workers to boost corporate profits

B. Drain aquifers, pollute the environment, accelerate climate change, hike electric bills

C. Risk destroying the whole fucking world

D. Prioritize making life better, safer and easier for humans

Any sane person knows the right answer is D. So why the hell are our tech overlords gleefully focused on A, B and C? Why are these guys happy to put millions of people out of work? Why do they show no concern whatsoever for the environment? Why are they willing to risk the destruction of the human race?

Here’s the absolutely bat-shit answer. Tech oligarchs including Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Mark Andreessen, Sam Altman, and Larry Page have all bought into a future in which human consciousness can be digitized AND/OR the next big evolutionary step will arrive when humans are replaced by digital intelligence.

In other words, these guys believe that in the future, the tech they’re creating now will inherit the earth—and they hope to be able to upload their consciousness and live forever. (They’re obsessed with immortality.) If the idea of merging with machines appeals to you personally, think again. The only brains the tech guys believe are worth saving belong to people like them (white, rich and weird).

Do these men consider themselves gods? They certainly believe they’ve harnessed the power of creation. (Which may explain some of their disdain for women and artists.) As OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has put it, we “will be the first species ever to design our own descendants.” To do so, they have harvested the best humans have to offer and fed it to their offspring. Their machine babies have gobbled up our novels, our jazz classics, and our wittiest Instagram posts. Now that they’ve stolen everything of value, the tech bros don’t give a fuck about the future of humanity. In fact, they’ve taken to describing human brains as “meat computers.”

Yes, I know this all sounds crazy. IT IS CRAZY. This is what happens to people with unlimited wealth who never hear the word no. People who never have to buy groceries, ride the subway, or pay taxes. People who never speak to ordinary people who aren’t in their employ as maids or chauffeurs. People whose every whim is indulged and every insane theory applauded.

For all intents and purposes, these guys have ceased to resemble the rest of us. No wonder they make little effort to hide their disdain for humans. Watch Peter Thiel, founder of Palantir, the company creating our surveillance state, struggle to respond when asked if humanity should survive. Gee, how convincing!

The Guardian has an excellent article on all of this. In it, Google’s Larry Page is quoted arguing that digital life is the “natural and desirable next step.” He’s also convinced that, “If we let digital minds be free rather than try to stop or enslave them, the outcome is almost certain to be good.” WTF? Sci-fi writers and filmmakers have spent the last century warning about exactly this kind of shit, and Larry clearly learned nothing.

There’s so much more out there to horrify anyone who falls down this particular rabbit hole. For the moment I’ll leave you with this sobering thought from Emile Torres:

“Right now, with their billions and trillions of dollars, [our tech leaders] are trying to create a new world run by post-humans without ever having inquired about the opinions and preferences of the rest of humanity. They’re doing this without our consent, and they don’t really care one bit about what the rest of us have to say.

They believe in their vision, and they’re going to try to bring it about regardless. They truly believe that this is the right thing to be doing. There is zero input from the rest of humanity about what our collective human future ought to look like. You could describe this as profoundly coercive.”

Exactly. Now go out and VOTE LIKE HUMANITY DEPENDS ON IT.

(One silver lining of our new era: my shitty proofreading is evidence AI doesn’t write these posts.)