Three Flags, 1958 by Jasper Johns

I have always been a flag-waving, fireworks shooting, hot dog chowing lover of the 4th of July. Not because I think this country is perfect. Which country is? Not because I love our government. Don’t get me started.

I despise American politics—and I like our corporations even less than our politicians. There is much in our history that horrifies me. There is much about this particular moment in history that makes me apoplectic. And there are definitely a few immigrants who could use the boot (Thiel, Musk, Andreessen, Brin).

But I see America as an ongoing project. I hope one day we will live up to our ideals, and it’s our duty as citizens to help make that happen. I’m convinced it’s a worthwhile endeavor, because as so many World Cup travelers have discovered, there’s a lot to love about this country. (Including Buc-ees, apparently.)

In its 250 years, the United States of America has given the world so much. This is where thought pieces will begin to wax eloquent about democracy and the Founding Fathers and yada yada yada. I’ll leave that to Jon Meacham.

No, I want to talk about our culture. Our food, clothes, movies, books, art, and music. My fellow Americans, we have created AND CONTINUE TO CREATE amazing things. Astonishing, world-changing, mind-blowing shit. It’s our culture—not our guns or our government—that won the world over. And here’s the thing: WE DID IT TOGETHER. We brought our traditions from around the globe, we mixed them up, threw in some ingenuity, and a whole lot of badassery. The result? Pure, undeniable magic.

I’ve made a very short—and by no means complete—list of cultural contributions should make you proud as hell to be an American. Let’s start with the fact that Americans invented Motown, hip hop, doo-wop, jazz, rock and roll, blue grass and country. We could have called it a fucking day after that. But, no. The country kept on working and came up with Bruno Mars—a magical genius elf who may be the most American creation of all time. (Try to argue. I’ve thought this one through.)

Here’s just a teensy tiny sampler of America’s collective genius:

Dolly Parton

Little Richard

Public Enemy

Blue Jeans

Preppy

Biker Jackets

Earnest Hemingway: The Short Happy Life of Francis Macomber

James Baldwin: The Fire Next Time

Philip K Dick: The Hanging Stranger

Eudora Welty: Why I Live at the P.O.

Jaws (top of mind)

Betty Davis in All About Eve

The Cohen Brothers’ No Country for Old Men

Woody Harrelson and Mathew McConaughey (together and occasionally apart)

70s Paranoid Thrillers (Three Days of the Condor, Coma, Marathon Man, etc.)

Jordan Peele and his uniquely American horror

Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure

Betye Saar

Mark Rothko

Grant Wood

Street Art

Tater Tots

BBQ

Raccoon (I love these guys and their beautiful accents.)

I bet you’ve been keeping a mental tally of all the things I’ve missed. EXACTLY! That’s how damned great we are. So this 4th of July, forget the goddamn government. Put on the Supremes, grab yourself a corn dog, and go watch Indiana Jones kick some Nazi butt. Woohoo! America!