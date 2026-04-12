The day before the 2024 presidential election, I found a dead bird on my stoop. The perfectly preserved specimen appeared to have fallen right out of the sky. You don’t need to write or read books about witches to know that’s a bad fucking omen right there.

I’m always looking out for signs from the universe. Do I sometimes find meaning in the meaningless? Maybe. Do I misinterpret a lot of shit? Yeah, probably. But occasionally, I’ll come across a sign so clear it’s unmistakable. I’ve encountered three in the past week alone.

I just returned from a weeklong trip to Idaho during which I drove almost 700 miles. (Quick sidenote: If you have a chance to visit Idaho, go! You might think it’s all potato farms, but it’s really the gorgeous love child of Iceland and Colorado. I give it five gold spuds.) I spent most of my time off the interstate, on roads that traveled through tiny towns and farming communities. Over the course of the journey I saw ZERO Trump signs, bumper stickers, MAGA merch or flags. It was like Sarah Connor had traveled back to June 14, 1946 and spared the world a shitload of misery.

THIS WAS THE FIRST UNMISTAKABLE SIGN: Spotting no signs on an 700 mile road trip. Over 66% of Idahoans voted for Trump in 2024. A year and a half later, you’ll see no evidence of that enthusiasm.

THE SECOND UNMISTAKABLE SIGN arrived today. Viktor Orban conceded defeat in Hungary’s national election. It was less of a loss than an absolute trouncing. Orban will leave the role of Prime Minister, while the opposition party takes two-thirds of the seats in Hungary’s parliament.

Why is Orban’s loss such a good omen? His government has long been the stuff of authoritarian wet dreams. He seized control of the media, packed the courts, denied universities autonomy, and dismantled LGBTQ rights. His biggest fans include Putin, Trump, Musk, and Thiel. You may have heard that JD “Kiss of Death” Vance was in Hungary last week to proclaim the Trump administration’s support for Orban. Hahaha. Lotta good that did. Everyone in the whole world hates that faux hillbilly.

This is all to say, I feel the tide turning. Do you? That doesn’t mean we’re out of danger—far from it. But as a regular lurker on conservative subreddits, I see former Trump supporters turning on this administration. Yes, they should have known. Yes, many are assholes. But don’t turn them away. We need them to give the GOP the ass whooping it deserves come November. Only an Orban-level defeat can overcome election interference.

Maybe I’m wrong about these first two signs. If so, I have UNMISTAKABLE SIGN NUMBER THREE to fall back on. Turns out I may have been a Canadian my entire life! (That’s how Google’s AI put it. Lol) My grandmother was a Canadian citizen before moving to the US. Apparently, she bestowed the gift of Canadian citizenship upon me. So I can get the fuck out Dodge if I need to. Joking. I’m a fighter, not a flee-er. But now that I might be a Canadian, I suppose I should try to be nicer going forward.