Welcome back to Watch Your Back! And hello to my new subscribers! Warning to all, while I am generally polite and well-mannered in person, I take great pleasure in cursing. It’s one of the release valves that help me stay (somewhat) sane. If you are offended by naughty language, this is your chance to pack up your pearls and jump ship.

Now that it’s just us witches, I can be my authentic foul-mouthed self. Whew. In case you hadn’t noticed, I took a little break from substack. I could tell you I was working on other projects—and I was. But the truth is, I was burned out. It’s not good for one’s mental or physical health to be so fucking mad about so many things. But I would have continued tossing out rage grenades if not for one thing—my growing conviction it was counterproductive.

It’s true I write angry books. But whenever I describe my particular brand of anger, I always reference the Beyonce video above. Bey’s busting out windows with a baseball bat, and she’s loving every damn second of it. It’s rage, joy, and catharsis all rolled into one glorious, Cavalli-clad package. I think (I hope!) this feeling comes through in my books. But the joy was missing from my previous substack posts.

I BELIEVE JOY CAN SAVE THIS COUNTRY.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m still angry AF. How could you not be angry? I started to make a list of all the shit that sets my hair on fire. (Americans going hungry, cowards wearing masks, the east wing reduced to rubble, the ridiculous overuse of gold leaf . . .) But I doubt you need to be reminded of any of this. So instead, I’m going to list the things that have (finally) given me hope:

Image Abigail Dollins, Statesman Journal, borrowed from USA Today

1. The Portland Frogs (and unicorns, dinosaurs, and raccoons). If the forces of good prevail, the image of these costume-clad figures dancing in the face of fascism will end up in the history books. How do you fight a fucking frog? These amphibians may have exposed the authoritarian’s Achilles’ heel.

2. The No Kings Marches. If you joined one, you know these were joyous affairs. Not only was it a show of strength and numbers, it was a reminder that this country is filled with good people who want to save it. We need more events like these.

3. The Witchy Women of America. I spent the month of October traveling the country to launch my new book. At each stop, I found myself in a room with dozens of women who wanted to talk about witches. And it felt AMAZING. Seriously—it was better than therapy. We have so much power, ladies. It’s time to get together and use it. Start your own covens and kick some ass.

4. The 2025 Elections and the Campaign of Zohran Mamdani. If we can maintain this momentum, we will wipe the floor with the opposition in 2026. And in 2028, we will come together as Americans, and with our own hands, tear down the gaudy monstrosity that’s about to be built on the site of the East Wing. (At least that’s my personal fantasy.)

OKAY, LET’S TALK ZOHRAN

Oh boy does he have a lot of work to do. We’ll check back in mid-2026 to see how how it’s going. For now, let’s talk about his indisputably impressive campaign.

So much has been made of Zohran being a Democratic Socialist. Let’s be honest—only ten people in this country actually know what that is. The label may have helped him with some and hurt him with others. But it certainly wasn’t the secret of his success. Here’s why Zohran won:

He isn’t establishment. If there is one thing everyone in this country can agree on, it’s that our government is fucking broken. That’s why people have been voting for “outsider” candidates for the past forty-five years. This includes Mamdani, Trump, Reagan, Clinton (Bill, not Hillary), Sanders, and Obama. You could even make a strong case for W. Which makes you wonder why some in the Democratic party thought it wise to back ANDREW FUCKING CUOMO.

Reporters have been writing about the bizarre phenomenon of Bernie – Trump voters for over a decade. Now they’re talking about Trump – Mamdani voters with the same wide-eyed wonder. FFS, it’s no mystery. People are desperate for change, and they’re voting for candidates who challenge the status quo.

He isn’t 100 years old. How many disasters have befallen us because ancient Democrats have refused to pass the torch to the next generation. We need term limits, age limits, and new leadership. Chuck Schumer is the poster boy for everything wrong with the party. He should resign immediately.

Mamdani isn’t interested in browbeating. Lesson to all of us on the left: You can be on the right side without being insufferably righteous. Lead with actions, not with lecturing. If we want to win elections, we need to focus on the things that bring us together.

He made masterful use of the modern media environment. Everything about the Mamdani campaign was perfection—from the graphic design to social media. Why? Because he wasn’t an establishment candidate working with establishment consultants and establishment ad agencies that are going to do the same tired bullshit they’ve been doing for the past forty years.

He gave billionaires the finger. (I’d like to add a personal fuck you to cartoon villain and tennis loser Bill Ackman.) Over 26 billionaires gave more than $100K to elect Andrew Cuomo—a man who spent over $60 million of OUR MONEY to defend himself from sexual harassment claims. Very disappointed in you, Michael Bloomberg.

Mamdani exudes hope and joy. Watch his election night speech. He goes after Trump and the others with a baseball bat—and he clearly enjoys every second of it. Anger gets people fired up. But joy will make them want to join you—and hope convinces them their efforts won’t be in vain. All three are necessary.

He got people out of the house and showed them a good time. (This was one of the secrets of Trump’s success, too.) According to the NYT, he may even have found the cure for Gen Z loneliness. I think we could ALL use more togetherness.

SO WHAT DOES ALL THIS MEAN FOR 2026

1. We’ve had enough time to recover. It’s time to get up and get to work.

2. Form your own coven. It’s much more fun to fight beside friends.

3. Choose your battle. Do not try to fight on multiple fronts. (I think this will be the subject of my next post.)

4. Assume all pessimists are bots or trolls. Shun phrases like “they’ll get away with it” and “nothing will change.” Words have power. Saying this shit makes it possible.

5. Mix rage, hope and joy into everything you do.

That last point will guide this newsletter from here on out. Yeah, I’m angry as hell. But stick with me. We’re gonna have fun.