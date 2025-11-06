Watch Your Back

Watch Your Back

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Megan Cooley Peterson's avatar
Megan Cooley Peterson
19h

Love this newsletter! Glad you're back and focusing on joy + resistance. I'm trying to do the same, which is why I deleted my FB account and have stopped going online on the weekends.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
long-short's avatar
long-short
21hEdited

🙏🏻enraged joy💥

it shall focus the light on hope🚀

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...
© 2025 Kirsten Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture