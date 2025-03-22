Almost every woman I know who’s ever been visibly pregnant has a story about a “concerned” stranger. Maybe it was a fellow restaurant patron. Perhaps it was someone behind them in a grocery store line. At some point during their pregnancy, a person they didn’t know felt it was their duty to speak up to “protect” the “unborn child.” I had people in coffee shops inquire if my drink was non-caffeinated. (It was.) Strangers at restaurant bars felt free to ask what cocktail I’d ordered. (Club soda.) People watched me intently every time I ate, drank, exercised or shopped. And then there were the people who touched me without asking. I’d like to say they walked away from the encounter with one hand missing. Unfortunately, I’m much nicer in person than I am on paper, and I rarely carry a hatchet.

During my pregnancy, I began taking notes on a story I never sat down to write. It’s the tale of a pregnant woman who believes her doting partner has sent her to a fabulous health spa where she is fed the most nutritious foods, protected from any environmental dangers, shielded from unsettling news and guided through all the ideal prenatal exercises. Every week, it’s announced that her vacation has been “extended” until it finally dawns on her that she’s not on holiday. She’s been sent to a swanky prison camp. She’s not the spa’s guest. Her fetus is.

THAT DYSTOPIAN VISION IS DANGEROUSLY CLOSE TO BECOMING REALITY

Let’s return to those righteous citizens who find other people’s pregnancies so fascinating. What if their “concerns” came with real life legal consequences? Imagine that, instead of interrupting your peace to ask about your coffee, your drink, or the contents of your grocery cart, they simply call the police. Suddenly, you’re under investigation for “child endangerment.” This scenario could come to pass if the religious zealots currently running this country succeed in making fetal personhood the law of the land—a step fervently opposed by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (and countless other organizations run by sane individuals).

We’re barely two months into the Trump administration, and GOP politicians have already introduced 27 fetal personhood bills in 14 states. These aren’t their first attempts, of course. They’ve been eyeing fetal personhood for years, and they haven’t exactly been coy about it. It’s a clear objective of Project 2025. And now the men who wrote that book now see their goal in sight. So they’re flooding the zone, throwing shit at the wall, testing the fences. (Choose your own metaphor.) The fact is, they just need ONE bill to make its way to the Supreme Court. Justice Alito has already gone out of his way to make it known where he stands on the issue.

SO WHY IS FETAL PERSONHOOD SO DANGEROUS?

Andrea Gonzalaz-Ramirez, who often writes about abortion-related issues for New York Magazine, put it this way:

A world in which fetuses have the same legal rights as people is a world in which every pregnant body is a potential crime scene. Though anti-abortion advocates talk a big game about protecting life under the banner of equal rights, in practice, the fetus’s rights would actually supersede the pregnant person’s. That person’s choices — from the food they consume and the medication they take to the jobs they do and the way they travel — could open them to criminalization if they miscarry, or if the government determines they have not taken sufficient measures to protect their fetuses.

Let that last sentence sink in. Abortion at any stage would be absolutely out of the question of course—even those that are the results of incest or rape. But fetal personhood goes much, much farther. You could face serious punishment if the zealots in our government decide you aren’t taking good care of a fetus inside of you. It’s only a short logical hop from there to deeming it necessary to monitor pregnant women. To restricting their travel. To impounding women’s bodies to ensure the fetuses they’re carrying are safe from all harm.

WOMEN AND HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS WILL BE TREATED AS MURDERERS

This is not an exaggeration. In previous newsletters, we’ve discussed the states that have already introduced legislation to charge women who get abortions with murder. These attempts have failed thus far, but their proponents are growing bolder, though most are still careful to mince their words.

As South Carolina state Senator Richard Cash, who recently proposed one such bill, said in an interview, “The bill does not single out women by any means. The bill simply acknowledges that if the unborn child is a human being, anyone involved in killing that human being should be held accountable to the law.” His argument, insincere as it may be, clearly rests on the idea of fetal personhood.

If these assholes were honest, they’d admit that abortion is just the beginning. They believe fetal personhood would allow them to challenge certain forms of contraception. It would also allow them to place extreme limits on IVF—as we saw happen in Alabama in 2024. Of course, it’s no coincidence that IVF is often employed by gay families and older women who’ve delayed having children to focus on their careers.

And in a development that many of you have likely read about, a midwife in Houston, Texas, has been arrested. It is the first time a health care provider has been criminally charged with performing illegal abortions. Maria Margarita Rojas has also been accused of practicing medicine without an appropriate license. (She’s licensed in Peru but not the US.) Corrupt Texas AG Ken Paxton is obviously hoping to use the case to open the door to future prosecutions of health care providers in the state.

Though we don’t know their identities, the women Rojas treated likely belong to one of the marginalized groups impacted most by abortion bans. Houston is over 600 miles away from the nearest legal abortion clinic, and lower income women may find it impossible to make the trip.

FETAL PERSONHOOD WILL MEAN MORE WOMEN DIE NEEDLESSLY

I know a lot of women still have a hard time swallowing just how little these zealots give a shit about us. Women can’t quite believe that, in a crisis, their lives would matter less than those of their fetuses. Sadly, the truth is far worse. In many states, their lives now mean less than an idea. Even in an emergency situation in which a fetus has no chance of survival, the woman carrying it can be denied a life-saving abortion. The men behind these laws would rather let her die than concede that abortion is ever acceptable. How can they possibly justify this barbarism? Fetal fucking personhood.

Biden fought hard to require states to allow emergency abortions. Trump has no interest in fighting for us. Again, I’ll leave it to Andrea Gonzalaz-Ramirez to say it better than I could:

How close to death must a person be to legally receive an emergency abortion? That question has been at the heart of a yearslong legal challenge the Biden administration filed against the state of Idaho over its near-total abortion ban. Now, President Trump’s Department of Justice is moving to dismiss the case entirely — signaling the administration would rather let women die than allow them to terminate their pregnancies.

YOUNG WOMEN ARE ALREADY FLEEING RED STATES

I was thinking of all this shit this week as I stood at baggage claim at LaGuardia Airport here in NYC, staring at one of the many ads for Houston’s Rice University. An institution of that caliber doesn’t generally need to advertise. But here was Rice begging New Yorkers to check it out. As it happens, I am their target audience. I have a daughter who will be applying to colleges next year. And I also have a message for Rice. Save your advertising money. There is NO WAY IN HELL Rice will be on my kid’s list. I like Rice. I like Houston. I like Texas, too. But I wouldn’t send my daughter down there right now if my life depended on it. Because the way things are going, her life MIGHT one day depend on it.

Seems I’m not the only one who feels this way. Young people are abandoning states with abortion bans. And as we’ve discussed in earlier newsletters, the brain drain is already being felt. The saddest part is, life will get much harder on the women left behind—especially those like the patients of Maria Margarita Rojas, who are seeing their home states gradually morph into women’s prisons.

WHAT ARE WE GOING TO DO THIS WEEK?